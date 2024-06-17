June 17, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeSportseNewspaperBearsWeekend PlansObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock Country

Sterling American Legion awards scholarships

By Shaw Local News Network
Education News from Shaw Local News Network

Education News from Shaw Local News Network (Shaw Local News Network)

STERLING — Sterling American Legion Post 296 recently provided financial scholarships, totaling $5,000, to eight 2024 senior graduates of Sterling High School, Newman High School and Rock Falls High School.

The following students were the recipients of the scholarship awards:

Sterling High School: Emma Ortgiesen received a $700 scholarship.

Newman High School: Isabel Allen, $500 scholarship; Madison Duhon, $700 scholarship; Carver Grummert, $700 scholarship; Kennedy Rowzee, $700 scholarship; and Espen Hammes, $700 scholarship.

Rock Falls High School: Greta Hacker, $500 scholarship, and Fantasia Ward, $500 scholarship.

Have a Question about this article?
Sauk ValleyEducationSterlingRock Falls
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois