Sterling American Legion awards scholarships

STERLING — Sterling American Legion Post 296 recently provided financial scholarships, totaling $5,000, to eight 2024 senior graduates of Sterling High School, Newman High School and Rock Falls High School.

The following students were the recipients of the scholarship awards:

Sterling High School: Emma Ortgiesen received a $700 scholarship.

Newman High School: Isabel Allen, $500 scholarship; Madison Duhon, $700 scholarship; Carver Grummert, $700 scholarship; Kennedy Rowzee, $700 scholarship; and Espen Hammes, $700 scholarship.

Rock Falls High School: Greta Hacker, $500 scholarship, and Fantasia Ward, $500 scholarship.

