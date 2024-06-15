2024 Sauk Valley Media Girls Soccer Player of the Year: Oregon’s Deborah Shmid

Oregon's Deborah Schmid (3) looks for an opening against Byron this season. (Earleen Hinton)

Deborah Schmid was the key that helped unlock the Oregon High School girls soccer team’s potential this spring.

Schmid, a foreign exchange student from southwest Germany near Stuttgart, set program single season records in both goals (37) and assists (18) for the Hawks.

Whether she was beating defenses herself or getting her teammates involved offensively, her unselfish play helped guide Oregon to an 18-2 record and its third regional title. The 18 wins set a new high in the eighth year for the girls team.

Schmid, the 2024 Sauk Valley Media Girls Soccer Player of the Year, was named all-state by the Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association, as well as a first-team selection in the Big Northern Conference after leading the league in scoring.

The midfielder let her game lead the way.

“Her field awareness was fantastic for us,” Oregon coach Seger Larson said. “She unlocked the potential of everybody else on the team.”

The Hawks have been solid in recent years, but scoring goals remained a challenge.

Schmid turned it into a strength.

She had a role in 55 goals herself as the team scored over 100 goals in 20 games. Its previous high was 56. Katelyn Byerley held the previous single season scoring record.

“She’s hard-working and wants to get better,” Larson said. “She’s coachable, a team player and wants the team to have success over her own success.

“She’s a better person than she is a soccer player.”

Schmid said it’s been an awesome experience playing with a new team and new players. She’s a captain on her team in Germany, where she will have two years of prep school left.

“It was just great to get a new point of view,” she said. “I was really honored to be able to help the team out.”

Larson said Schmid has cared more about the success of others instead of individual glory. She’s been helping out with soccer camp before departing at the end of June. She has been staying with the hosting Rufer family.

“It’s been one of the best years of my life,” she said. “I had a great host family that supported me. I really loved the year and I’m really thankful for everything I’ve been able to do here and experience and meet all the new people.”

Although she only had one season with the team, she made her impact. Larson said she worked hard in the weight room and getting faster, also helping the younger players.

The example she set and her talent on the field is something the team should continue to benefit from. Larson said junior Anna Stender was one whose game grew beside Schmid’s play as she posted 28 goals and 14 assists, good for second best on the team. Teagan Champley had 11 goals and Kenna Wubbena also had 14 assists this season.

Schmid was happy to have a part in the program’s growth.

“That really boosted her in games,” Larson said of Stender, “and will help her leadership next year.”

Schmid loves scoring goals, but she was just as impressive raising the play of her teammates.

“That’s always a good feeling to see the joy when they score the ball,” she said. “It was great to bring the joy to them and help them out.”