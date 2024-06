DIXON – The annual Discover Dixon golf outing will be Friday, July 19.

A few spots remain for teams to join the fun at Timber Creek Golf Course. The cost is $280 for foursomes and $80 for individuals. Hole sponsorships cost $250 and more sponsorships are still available.

Click on “Chamber Events” under the “Events” tab at discoverdixon.com to download a registration form.

Call 815-284-3361 or email amber.schmidt@dixonnow.com for information.