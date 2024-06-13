Brush & Bloom is July 4 in Dixon

Jake (left) and Tyler Zepezauer, Nancy Smoot and Christy Zepezauer work on a collective painting Monday, July 3, 2023, during Petunia Fest’s Brush & Bloom event on the Old Lee County Courthouse lawn in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

DIXON – Unleash your creativity and watch the community’s creativity blossom.

Join Discover Dixon for a beautiful morning of painting, fun and making memories together and share your creative vision on a sidewalk square from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, July 4, at the Old Lee County Courthouse, 112 E. Second St.

Register by June 26 for $15. The cost will be $25 after June 26 until the event. Limited spots are available.

This Discover Dixon event is sponsored by Dixon Autobody Clinic and KSB Hospital.

Click on “Brush & Bloom” under the “Events” tab to register. Note: No outside paint is allowed. Paint supplies are provided, and no supplies will be handed out after 11 a.m.