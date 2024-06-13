June 13, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeSportseNewspaperBearsThe SceneObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock Country

Brush & Bloom is July 4 in Dixon

By Shaw Local News Network
Jake (left) and Tyler Zepezauer, Nancy Smoot and Christy Zepezauer work on a collective painting Monday, July 3, 2023 during Petunia Fest’s Brush and Bloom event on the Old Lee County Courthouse lawn in Dixon.

Jake (left) and Tyler Zepezauer, Nancy Smoot and Christy Zepezauer work on a collective painting Monday, July 3, 2023, during Petunia Fest’s Brush & Bloom event on the Old Lee County Courthouse lawn in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

DIXON – Unleash your creativity and watch the community’s creativity blossom.

Join Discover Dixon for a beautiful morning of painting, fun and making memories together and share your creative vision on a sidewalk square from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, July 4, at the Old Lee County Courthouse, 112 E. Second St.

Register by June 26 for $15. The cost will be $25 after June 26 until the event. Limited spots are available.

This Discover Dixon event is sponsored by Dixon Autobody Clinic and KSB Hospital.

Click on “Brush & Bloom” under the “Events” tab to register. Note: No outside paint is allowed. Paint supplies are provided, and no supplies will be handed out after 11 a.m.

Have a Question about this article?
DixonPetunia Festival
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois