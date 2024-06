Dane Garrett of Albuquerque takes aim with a camera Monday, June 10, 2024 as a car lights ‘em up on the strip during the burn-out contest. (Alex T. Paschal)

Hundreds of high-powered dragsters made a stop in Rock Falls on Monday, June 10, 2024. Sick the Magazine’s Sick Summer tour brought the rides through Rock Falls, where they stopped over for a city-wide block party.