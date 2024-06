STERLING — Newman Central Catholic High School’s Class of 1964 will celebrate its 60th reunion on Sept. 13 and 14, 2024.

Friday evening will be a get-together at Nick’s Tap in Rock Falls. On Saturday, the group will gather at Maxson Manor, just north of Oregon, for a lunch and cruise on “The Rose of The Rock.”

For information and reservations, contact Nancy Holbrook at ndholbrook@comcast.net or John Hoffmiller at 815-441-0962