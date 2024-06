Rock River Jazz Band members play a selection of Louie Bellson-inspired music Saturday, June 8, 2024 in Rock Falls. Part of Bellson Fest was moved indoors after rain started to dampen the fun. (Alex T. Paschal)

Rain fell on Rock Falls Tourism’s Bellson Fest on Saturday, June 8, 2024, but that didn’t stop the music. At about the halfway mark for the show, organizers moved the festival across the street to the McCormick Event Center. People chipped in to unload equipment so the remaining bands could play a truncated set indoors.