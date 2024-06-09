June 09, 2024
Shaw Local
Dixon Municipal Band to perform June 13

The Dixon Municipal Band will perform Thursday, June 13, at the Page Park Band Shell.

The Dixon Municipal Band will perform Thursday, June 13, at the Page Park Band Shell. (Photo provided by Donald Burnett)

DIXON — Enjoy the summer sounds of the Dixon Municipal Band on Thursday, June 13. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Page Park Band Shell.

The concert will include the following marches: In Storm And Sunshine, The British Grenadiers, The Marches Of John Williams, and Noble Men. Other selections will be Chester Overture, Eternal Peaks and Irish Tune From County Derry. Selections From Chicago and The Entertainer are also on the program. There will be door prizes and GG’s Ice Cream will be scooping up delicious treats.

