Dixon Municipal Band to perform June 13

DIXON — Enjoy the summer sounds of the Dixon Municipal Band on Thursday, June 13. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Page Park Band Shell.

The concert will include the following marches: In Storm And Sunshine, The British Grenadiers, The Marches Of John Williams, and Noble Men. Other selections will be Chester Overture, Eternal Peaks and Irish Tune From County Derry. Selections From Chicago and The Entertainer are also on the program. There will be door prizes and GG’s Ice Cream will be scooping up delicious treats.