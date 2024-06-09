Block party kicks off Dixon’s summer event season

Joe Dowdall, 4, of Dixon swipes at bubbles while attending the Dixon Summer Block Party on Saturday, June 8, 2024. The party was held at the Plaza North Shopping Center in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal)

DIXON — Discover Dixon kicked off its community summer events Saturday morning with a block party at the Plaza North Shopping Center.

Community members gathered in front of My Play Village and Pam’s Hallmark for the free event from 9 a.m. to noon to participate in games and activities provided by local businesses.

Lined up in the parking lot were various service booths set up by the CGH Health Center, the Petunia Festival, Lee County Health Department, Sauk Valley Bank, Sauk Valley Community College’s Impact Program, Young America’s Foundation and Discover Dixon.

The Dixon City Fire Department brought one of its fire engines and invited community members for a tour inside. Kona Ice of the Sauk Valley had its food truck set up and provided shaved ice.

The event drew in families with young kids who enjoyed running through bubbles, showing off their limbo skills and drawing with chalk. Discover Dixon brought in balloon artist Chris Busker as part of the entertainment. Busker spent the day tying balloons into animal shapes.

By far, the family favorite was the petting zoo by Miller’s Petting Zoo, a mobile farm animal zoo based in the Midwest. The zoo set up a pen in the grass and featured a donkey, young goats, lambs, baby pigs and two ducks. Animals roamed freely within the pen and event-goers were welcomed inside to feed and pet the animals.

The event was hosted by My Play Village, Pam’s Hallmark, Culver’s and Discover Dixon. It was presented by Raynor Garage Doors.