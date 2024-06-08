SVCC EMT program informational sessions set

DIXON – Sauk Valley Community College will host informational sessions for the Emergency Medical Technician Program on Wednesday, June 12, and Tuesday, July 9. The informational sessions will take place in SVCC’s Riverview Conference Room starting at 6 p.m. on both dates.

These sessions will allow potential students to meet the instructors and get questions answered before enrolling. Registration can be completed at the session as well. Family members of prospective students are welcome to attend. The tentative class start date is Monday, July 29.

SVCC’s Emergency Medical Technician Basic course is designed to train fire and rescue personnel and people interested in pursuing a career in prehospital emergency care. Students will gain the knowledge and skills to provide basic emergency medical assistance to people in need. The curriculum, developed by the U.S. Department of Transportation, prepares students for the national certification examinations.

This extensive course combines reading, lecture, computer-based and online learning, significant study time and practical labs. A minimum of 10 to 15 hour per week time commitment is to be expected. Skills taught include all areas of patient assessment (medical, cardiac, pediatric and trauma), airway management, splinting and appropriate interventions.

This demanding course requires significant reading, computer skills and participatory effort by the EMT candidate. The course is 184-plus hours of classroom training, clinical experience and field experience. After successful completion, the candidate qualifies to take the national exam and seek licensure in Illinois. To RSVP for the informational sessions or to register for the program, visit svcc.edu/emt or call Brenda Helms at 815-835-6212.