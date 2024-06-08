Dutch Days historical talk set for June 23 in Morrison

Street scrubbers clean the street before the parade at Fulton's Dutch Days on May 4, 2024. (Steve Siefken/Shaw Media)

MORRISON — Fulton abuts the Mississippi River and is capped with de Immigrant, an authentic, functional windmill from the Netherlands. Many residents honor their Dutch heritage throughout the year, but especially during a public gathering on the first weekend of May. The city recently hosted its 50th annual Dutch Days festival.

On Friday, May 3, and Saturday, May 4, 2024, Fulton welcomed a variety of entertaining and educational events to showcase the Dutch heritage. The theme was “The History of KLM: The Royal Dutch Airplanes,” featuring presentations by John Van Der Bleek both days. Downtown drew hundreds of tourists, with tours of the windmill and adjacent Windmill Cultural Center and Gift Shop.

Fulton resident Barbara Mask will document Dutch Days events since 1974 during her PowerPoint program at Morrison’s Heritage Museum, on Sunday, June 23. Doors open at 1 p.m. and the program begins promptly at 1:30 p.m.

The building at 202 E. Lincolnway, Morrison, is accessible to all, with a ramp at the rear of the building. There is no charge to attend.