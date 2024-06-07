Rock Falls, Newman high schools’ blood donors recognized

DAVENPORT – Five students from Sauk Valley-area high schools have received the ImpactLife Student Impact Award, given annually to students who have shown exemplary support of the region’s blood supply.

The Student Impact Award Program recognizes the ways students can support the blood supply – as donors, advocates, volunteers and blood drive coordinators. Recipients of the award have completed one of the following activities while in high school: donated blood at least six times, recruited at least six new blood donors or hosted a local blood drive.

Local recipients of the award include Mallory Dever, Braeden Thome, Molly Maloy and Taylor Reyna, all of Rock Falls High School; and Liam Schmall of Newman Central Catholic High School in Sterling.

“Working towards the Student Impact Award is a great way for students to prove their leadership skills, earn volunteer hours and help our community,” said Teresa Gottschalk, manager of donor relations. “Our Student Impact Award recipients have demonstrated commitment and dedication to helping others. These characteristics will benefit our community long into the future.”

Award recipients will receive an award certificate and a red cord that signifies the connection between the blood donor, ImpactLife and patients who have been helped by the student’s support of the region’s blood supply. With permission from their school, students may choose to wear the red cord in their high school graduation ceremony.

ImpactLife is a not-for-profit community organization providing blood services to more than 100 hospitals and emergency medical service providers in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin, as well as resource sharing partners across the country.

Services extend from south central Wisconsin to St. Louis and from Danville to Chariton, Iowa. ImpactLife operates 22 donor centers and conducts about 5,000 mobile blood drives annually to provide blood components needed for patient transfusions at hospitals throughout the region.