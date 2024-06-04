Work begins this week on Dixon Memorial Arch

DIXON — Improvements to the Dixon Memorial Arch will begin Wednesday, June 5. The bulk of the work is scheduled during off-peak hours from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. One northbound land and one southbound lane will remain open at all times.

“The arch will be cleaned, repaired, painted and new LED letters will be installed,” said Dixon Streets and Properties Manager Tyler Venier. “The majority of the work will be done at night with the exception of the painting. We will notify the motoring public of the daytime closures once painting is set to begin, so more information will follow as work progresses.”

Dixon received a $63,000 donation from the Wolber family, owners of Arthur’s Garden Deli, to complete the work.

“We’re grateful for the Wolber family and their commitment to Dixon,” Venier said. “Their donation will be a great help in bringing this project to a successful conclusion.”

Work is scheduled to be complete by June 25.