Dixon Knights of Columbus hosts family night event

Ashley Lawrenz, a nurse certified by the American College of Surgeons Committee on Trauma, presented a first-aid program at a special family night on Monday at the Dixon KayCee Hall. (Photo provided by James E. Dixon)

DIXON — Dixon Knights of Columbus held a special family night at the Dixon KayCee Hall on Monday, June 3.

Following a potluck dinner, the Knights and their families enjoyed a presentation and demonstration of methods of stopping the bleeding in the event of an accident or injury resulting in substantial bleeding. The program was offered by Ashley Lawrenz, a nurse certified by the American College of Surgeons Committee on Trauma.

She put the attendees through a course referred to as “Stop the Bleed” to train them in the necessary skills should they experience such an event.

Over 35 members of the Dixon Knights of Columbus Council 630 and their families attended the course.