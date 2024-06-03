Alcoholics Anonymous offers workshop in Dixon on June 15

An aerial view of the Loveland Community House and Museum on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Dixon. (Scott Anderson)

DIXON — Alcoholics Anonymous District 73 is hosting a workshop Saturday, June 15.

The workshop will be from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at the Loveland Community House, 513 W. Second St., Dixon. There will be snacks and coffee. The event is open to the public.

The workshop will be on understanding “The Grapevine.” This is a pamphlet that interviews AA members getting sober, talks about the steps, jokes, fun AA banter and much more. During the second half of the event, short skits will be presented by group members.

The first group of Alcoholics Anonymous was formed in 1935 in Akron, Ohio, the second group in New York City and the third group in Cleveland, Ohio. In four years, 100 alcoholics had become and remained sober, according to a news release. Today, Alcoholics Anonymous is in 180 countries with an estimated membership of over 2 million and more than 123,000 groups.

AA District 73 is composed of Carroll, Lee, Ogle and Whiteside counties. If your drinking is causing problems and you want to locate an AA meeting, call the 24-hour hotline at 1-800-452-7990 or download Meeting Guide, a meeting finder app that is free and provides local meeting information.