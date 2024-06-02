Hundreds of cars coming to Rock Falls June 10, downtown block party planned

ROCK FALLS — Motion Raceworks Sick the Magazine is coming through Rock Falls on Monday, June 10, 2024, and Rock Falls is having a block party to welcome them.

What is Sick Summer? These are some of the world’s quickest street legal cars, racing and cruising their way through the Midwest. These are drag-and-drive vehicles that will be racing at the Byron Dragway on Sunday, June 9, and Monday, June 10, according to a news release issued by Melinda Jones, director of Rock Falls Tourism.

After they are finished in Byron on Monday, they will make their way to Rock Falls where there will be a Sick Summer Rock Falls Block Party. Most of these cars will be at Rock Falls hotels overnight before heading to the Cordova Dragway to continue racing on Tuesday morning.

Event promotors Sick The Magazine said that around 350 race vehicles and 200 more “Sick Ward” cruisers will arrive in Rock Falls throughout the afternoon on Monday, June 10, and stick around until 8-9 p.m. downtown. Rock Falls Tourism has been working with Sick The Magazine and Rock Falls police in order to accommodate all these cars.

The community is invited to view the cars and talk with the drivers. Plans are for these cars to be parked in various parking lots around the downtown area. As a result, some parking lots will be closed; however, people can walk through the parking lots and check out the cars.

Music will be available from 5-8 p.m. at two locations. DJ Krazy Karl will be at the Farmer’s Market Pavilion at 403 W. Second St. and Just 4 Fun Band will be at the Bowman Park Pavilion at 145 W. First St. Brito’s food truck will be on the corner of West Second Street and Fourth Avenue and T&D BBQ will be across the road from the RB&W District. They will serve from 3 p.m. until approximately 9 p.m.

Visitors can watch Sick Summer entrants have some burnout fun at the parking lot across from the RB&W District off of Avenue A. This will begin at 5 p.m. Note: The burnout fun is only for cars officially entered into the Sick Summer event.

Event T-shirts are available at https://bit.ly/3WUHzB2. Want to volunteer for the event? Go to https://forms.gle/3moDD1CVrLAqkt5MA or call Rock Falls Tourism at 815-622-1106.

For more information, contact Jones at 815-622-1106 or director@visitrockfalls.com.