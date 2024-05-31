Reagan Run 5K: The ringing of the cowbell

Dixon Riverfront Committee member Larry Reed thanks all who helped shape the area since the committee started with Heritage Crossing in 2009 during the groundbreaking for Viaduct Point on April 27, 2023. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Editor’s note: Larry Reed, a long-time Dixon resident who you could see at numerous – if not all – Dixon community events, died May 24. A supporter of the Reagan Run 5K, he was well-known for ringing his cowbell out on the course. In the weeks leading up to this year’s Reagan Run 5K, set for July 6, we have been publishing guest columns submitted by Reagan Run 5K Committee members. Larry Reed wrote the following column in 2023; committee members have submitted it to be republished as a tribute to Reed.

Why the cowbell? Every year, the Reagan Run 5K race is lined with spectators. There is one spectator ringing a cowbell. This person, some say a real ding-a-ling, always offers encouragement like, “Excellent job!” and “You can make it!”

So why the cowbell?

There is, in fact, a story behind it.

Every February the Birkebeiner (or Birkie), the largest cross-country skiing race in North America, takes place. The race is a 55-kilometer (34-mile) ski race from Cable to Hayward, Wisconsin. During this 55-kilometer race, spectators line the course and offer encouragement by ringing their cowbells. It is cold and all the spectators are wearing gloves, and clapping is muffled and muted – so, the ringing of the cowbells, which can be heard a mile or so away.

This particular cowbell got its ringing start in 1992 when this Reagan Run spectator’s son, Ryan Reed, started racing in the Birkie. The location of the Reagan Run cowbell has been at the beginning of the hill into the woods for years. The hill was removed, so the cowbell has moved down the raceway to the new entry into the woods.