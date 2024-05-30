Sauk Valley Media Athlete of the Week: Morrison’s Brady Anderson

Name: Brady Anderson

School: Morrison, sophomore

Sport: Track and field

Why he was selected: Anderson anchored Morrison’s state championships in the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 relays, and took fifth in the Class 1A 100-meter dash at the IHSA state track meet. He is the Sauk Valley Newspapers Athlete of the Week in an online vote.

Here is his Q&A with Shaw Media Group Editor Joshua Welge.

How do you put into words what you guys accomplished at state?

Anderson: It was a very big goal we set at the beginning of the year to win everything we competed in. To win all of our relays was a very big accomplishment.

How did your previous experience at state last year fuel and motivate you and your teammates?

Anderson: Last year we went into state seeded high in the 4x4 and did not even qualify for finals. This motivated a lot of us to work harder and get faster for this year. It also motivated us to show up and to compete how we know we can compete.

Was there a race you were most proud, excited or surprised about?

Anderson: I am proud of all of our relays, however I am very happy with the 4x4. We knew there was going to be a team who was going to really push us. However, we did not know who going into finals day. We had a big PR and ended the day off good.

How did you get into track and what do you like about it?

Anderson: I grew up watching my older brothers compete and always enjoyed going to watch them down at state in Charleston. I really enjoy bonding with all of my teammates and even the people that I compete against.

Do you play other sports?

Anderson: Yes, I play football and I also wrestle.

You have two years of high school left. What goals do you have going forward?

Anderson: One of my main goals is winning state in football. Another goal I have is to win the 100-meter dash down at state.