May 30, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeSportseNewspaperThank You First RespondersThe SceneObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock Country

Sauk Valley Media Athlete of the Week: Morrison’s Brady Anderson

Sophomore anchored three relay wins, medaled in 100 at state

By Joshua Welge
Morrison sophomore Brady Anderson

Morrison sophomore Brady Anderson

Name: Brady Anderson

School: Morrison, sophomore

Sport: Track and field

Why he was selected: Anderson anchored Morrison’s state championships in the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 relays, and took fifth in the Class 1A 100-meter dash at the IHSA state track meet. He is the Sauk Valley Newspapers Athlete of the Week in an online vote.

Here is his Q&A with Shaw Media Group Editor Joshua Welge.

How do you put into words what you guys accomplished at state?

Anderson: It was a very big goal we set at the beginning of the year to win everything we competed in. To win all of our relays was a very big accomplishment.

How did your previous experience at state last year fuel and motivate you and your teammates?

Anderson: Last year we went into state seeded high in the 4x4 and did not even qualify for finals. This motivated a lot of us to work harder and get faster for this year. It also motivated us to show up and to compete how we know we can compete.

Was there a race you were most proud, excited or surprised about?

Anderson: I am proud of all of our relays, however I am very happy with the 4x4. We knew there was going to be a team who was going to really push us. However, we did not know who going into finals day. We had a big PR and ended the day off good.

How did you get into track and what do you like about it?

Anderson: I grew up watching my older brothers compete and always enjoyed going to watch them down at state in Charleston. I really enjoy bonding with all of my teammates and even the people that I compete against.

Do you play other sports?

Anderson: Yes, I play football and I also wrestle.

You have two years of high school left. What goals do you have going forward?

Anderson: One of my main goals is winning state in football. Another goal I have is to win the 100-meter dash down at state.

Have a Question about this article?
Prep SportsHigh School SportsPremiumTrack and FieldMorrison Preps
Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.