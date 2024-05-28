Lee County Sheriff’s Office: Don’t give personal information over phone

DIXON — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a round of robocalls that wants people to give personal information over the phone or risk being arrested.

In a Facebook post, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office says the caller identifies the call as coming from Lee County Courts. They are asking for people’s social security numbers and threaten people with jail if they do not provide the requested information.

The Lee County Circuit Clerk’s Office does not reach out to anyone by phone requesting social security numbers, according to the Facebook post. Authorities urge people to not give their information out to anyone over the phone.

If you have given out your information, you can contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 815-284-6631 to make a report.