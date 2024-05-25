Rep. Fritts announces 2024 summer tour

DIXON – State Rep. Bradley Fritts, R-Dixon, has announced his 2024 summer tour of the 74th District.

“I am excited to begin my second annual summer tour to speak with as many local constituents as possible,” Fritts said. “Last year, I met hundreds of residents across the district to learn more about what is needed from me as a legislator. I plan to do that again this year to make sure the voices of my constituents are heard and to bring their priorities back to Springfield.”

The tour consists of traveling office hours and Coffee and Conversation events held on alternating weeks from June 7 to Aug. 30. Coffee and Conversation events all will be at locally owned coffee shops and restaurants. Fritts also will team up with local chambers of commerce to visit and tour a local business each week in order to better understand their needs on a state level.

“I look forward to meeting with as many of my constituents as possible this summer, all while spending time at local establishments in an effort to better learn the needs and struggles of the district,” he said.

The tour begins with traveling office hours in Ashton on June 7.

To view the full summer tour schedule, visit RepFritts.com/SummerTour.