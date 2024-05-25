Montmorency School announces eighth-grade student awards

ROCK FALLS – Montmorency School has released its eighth-grade promotion award list.

Students achieving high honors for the academic year are Chloe Behrens, Morgan Bertolozzi, Miley Bickett, Logen Gaulrapp, Hadley Osborne, Lucas Porter, Ashley Rodriguez, Josue Vega and Lilan Williamson.

Students achieving honors for the academic year are Mikaela Craver, Lauren Dale, Aiden Devers, Madisyn Eikenberry, Ava Karrow, Gisselle Martin, Mason Parks, Kamryn Partridge and Jayse Williamson.

Outstanding Performance in Academics honorees are:

Social studies: Lilan Williamson

Science: Miley Bickett

Literature: Lilan Williamson

English: Hadley Osborne

Mathematics: Josue Vega

Fine arts: Stone Funderberg

Glen Genz Athletic Award winners are Madisyn Eikenberry and Lucas Porter.

The Principal’s Award, which has criteria to meet including citizenship, effort, improvement and respect, has been awarded to Chloe Behrens and Logen Gaulrapp.

The Glen Genz Academic Award that honors the highest GPA has been awarded to Ashley Rodriguez.

The American Legion Award, from the Rock Falls American Legion Post 902, has been presented to Lilan Williamson and Josue Vega. Honorable Mention for the award was given to Miley Bickett and Logen Gaulrapp.