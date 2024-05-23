Dixon Culver’s manager accepted on national training team

Manager Andrew Stewart of Culver’s of Dixon has been accepted on the Culver’s National Training Team. (Photo provided by Culver's)

DIXON – Andrew Stewart, manager of Culver’s of Dixon, has been accepted on the Culver’s National Training Team, representing the top True Blue Crew members in the Culver’s system.

A desire to grow personally and share ideas with his current team at Culver’s of Dixon sparked his interest in joining the Culver’s NTT, according to a news release. He is looking forward to traveling, experiencing new Culver’s locations and training alongside other True Blue Crew members.

“Andrew is a great leader among our team. He not only wants what is best for Culver’s, but wants what is best for his team that surrounds him. Andrew is truly a blessing to Culver’s of Dixon,” said Kayla Halfacre, owner/operator of Culver’s of Dixon.

Stewart’s goal with Culver’s is to continue his development by enhancing his leadership skills and exploring career options within the Culver’s franchise.

“I’m grateful for the support of the other leaders and team members at Culver’s of Dixon,” he said. “Their guidance and support have been invaluable to my growth and development.”

To join the Culver’s NTT, a team member applies before undergoing evaluations with a franchise business consultant to earn their spot on the team. Culver’s of Dixon currently has two other managers, Holly Blair and Addison Perales, on the Culver’s NTT.