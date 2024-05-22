Oregon High School graduates 108 during May 19 commencement ceremony

Gabrielle Sandell's graduation cap had this message on its top: "The only way to live is to grow." Sandell was one of the graduates who took part in Oregon High School's commencement Sunday, May 19, 2024. (Earleen Hinton)

OREGON – Advice for graduates of Oregon High School’s Class of 2024 included participating in personal reflection, embracing the future and making sure to pay attention to the “ordinary” joys of life.

During the commencement program Sunday, May 19, in a packed Blackhawk Center, the 108 graduates of the Class of 2024 heard from three classmates, a teacher and two alumni.

“Take a deep look at yourself and decide who you want to be,” said Jackson Glendenning, one of the senior speakers. “Take off the labels that were put on you. ... They don’t matter anymore. You are in charge of your life and your future. Do not dwell in the past. Embrace this change.”

Kenna Wubbena, another member of the Class of 2024, echoed those sentiments.

“Let’s take it all in one last time before life outside OHS,” she said. “We’ve been through so much together, including a global pandemic. It’s our time now to explore who we are as we go into adulthood.”

Wubbena also thanked her mom.

“My mom has been my biggest supporter. I could not have any of this without you,” she said. “To all the amazing parents out there, thank you for all that you do.”

Math teacher Angela Reynolds praised the class for celebrating diversity rather than just accepting it.

“Success is not just measured by grades but also integrity,” Reynolds said. “As any mathematician will tell you, the path to understanding is paved with mistakes.”

Maisie and Delaney Mahoney, the daughters of retiring Superintendent Tom Mahoney, were the alumni speakers.

They said they used crowdsourcing and asked junior high students and older adults what it means to be an adult.

Maisie said one of the older respondents said adults get excited about things they thought were lame when they were kids, such as appliances.

Delaney said some of the junior high students’ answers included taxes, bills, declining health, more freedom and more risks.

“Be kind, be curious, be ordinary,” Maisie said. “There is a joy in the ordinary ... a tomato, a touch of a hand. Beautiful ordinary moments are unbelievably human.”

Class president Alyssa Leary likened her classmates to stem cells waiting to become more specialized.

“Graduation starts a new phase of our life,” Leary said. “We will all continue to grow. Find what makes you feel fulfilled.”