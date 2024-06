STERLING — The Sauk Valley Diversity Alliance will host a Juneteenth celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at the Sterling Grandon Civic Center, 304 Brinks Circle, Sterling.

Admission to the event is free.

The celebration features giveaways, poetry, vendors, music and activities. Food will be provided. The event also includes a morning workout led by Tameka Deatherage.