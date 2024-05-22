Lee County Sheriff’s Office announces ‘Click It or Ticket’ driving campaign

Emblem of Lee County Sheriff's Department, seen on a squad car on Friday, April 21, 2023. (Shaw Local News Network file photo)

DIXON – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office announced it will increase enforcement through Memorial Day weekend through the “Click It or Ticket” driving campaign.

The campaign will run through Memorial Day.

The sheriff’s office will increase its efforts to focus on stopping unbuckled driving. The campaign encourages drivers to buckle up for the Memorial Day weekend.

The state of Illinois had 300 fatalities involving unrestrained passengers in 2022, according to a news release. The estimate of people who use seat belts nationally is 91.9%. Illinois has a seat belt compliance rate of 93%.

“Click It or Ticket” is funded by federal highway safety funds provided by the Illinois Department of Transportation.