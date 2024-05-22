Indian Oaks wins Senior Lincoln Highway golf tournament; Sunset second, Emerald Hill third

Pictured are flight winners of the Fourth Annual Lincoln Highway Senior Golf Tournament. Back Row (left to right) Flight 8 Winner Bill Wohrley Sunset, Flight 7 Winner David Walker Indian Oaks, Flight 6 Winner Cary Bennett Sunset, Flight 5 Winner Mike Batten Deer Valley, Flight 4 Winner John Klausen Shady Oaks, Flight 4 winner Keith Haag Indian Oaks, Flight 2 Winner Jeff Johnson Sunset, Brian Weidman Sunset Best Against Bogey, Flight 1 Winner Johnny Miller Emerald Hill. Front Row (left to right) Flight 4 Runner-up Mickey Crystal Fairways, Flight 5 Runer-up Mike Tremaine Sunset, Jim Larking Super Senior Best against Bogey, Medalist Rick Koehler Indian Oaks, Flight 2 Runner-up Dan Koch Shady Oaks, Flight 1 Runner-up Todd Nelson Deer Valley. (Photo provided)

Indian Oaks of Shabbona, after finishing second the past two years, won the Fourth Annual Senior Lincoln Highway Golf Tournament held May 18 at Indian Oaks and May 19 at Emerald Hill.

Indian Oaks shot an against bogey score of 176, with Sunset second (146), Emerald Hill third (137), Deer Valley fourth (129) and Shady Oaks fifth (117).

Indian Oaks’ Rick Koehler was medalist with a score against bogey of 48, followed by Sunset’s Brian Weidman at 38.

Emerald Hill’s John Miller was the first flight winner with a score against bogey of 33. Sunset’s Jeff Johnson was the second flight winner with a score against bogey of 30. Indian Oaks’ Keith Haag was the third flight winner with a score against bogey of 28. Shady Oaks’ John Klausen was the fourth flight winner with a score against bogey of 22. Deer Valley’s Mike Batten was the fifth flight winner with a score against bogey of 19. Sunset’s Cary Bennett was the sixth flight winner with a score against bogey of 15. Indian Oaks’ David Walker was seventh flight winner with a score against bogey of 28. Sunset’s Bill Wohrley was the eighth flight winner with a score against bogey of 13.