2024 Memorial Day events set in the Sauk Valley

With a number of ceremonies, parades and speakers planned throughout the Sauk Valley on Memorial Day, here is a list of what local communities will be doing to remember the fallen:

Dixon

A Memorial Day service will begin at 9:15 a.m. Monday, May 27, at the Dixon riverfront. It will be followed by a parade to Oakwood Cemetery, 416 S. Dement Ave., for services at 10:30 a.m. Following the services at Oakwood, the VFW will conduct memorial services at Chapel Hill Cemetery, 1121 N. Galena Ave. Lunch will be served at noon at Dixon American Legion Post 12, 1120 W. First St., and Dixon VFW Post 540, 1560 state Route 38. The public is invited to attend.

Sterling

Sterling American Legion Post 296 is inviting the public to a Memorial Day ceremony to salute those veterans who have died. The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. Monday, May 27, at the Grandon Civic Center, 304 Brinks Circle, Sterling. A guest speaker from the Illinois National Guard is scheduled to speak. In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will move to Sterling High School’s Centennial Auditorium.

Rock Falls

Rock Falls American Legion Post 902 will host a ceremony at 9 a.m. Monday, May 27, at the RB&W District, 201 E. Second St., Rock Falls. The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall plaque will be dedicated and there will be a gun salute to honor fallen soldiers. A ceremony will begin at 11 a.m at Coloma Township Cemetery, 908 Avalon St. The Rev. Dalmus Meeks will be the key note speaker. A lunch will be served at the American Legion Hall, 712 Fourth Ave.

Polo

Polo’s Memorial Day Parade will begin at 9:30 a.m. Monday. May 27. All veterans are encouraged to march. Participants will meet at 9 a.m. by the Lamplight, 124 E. Mason St.

Morrison

Morrison’s annual parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 27, march through the downtown and then head up the hill to Grove Hill Cemetery, 400 E. High St. A remembrance ceremony, featuring speaker Larry Rice, will begin at the cemetery after the parade’s conclusion.