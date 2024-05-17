Dixon School Board approves personnel items

DIXON — The Dixon School Board approved a slate of personnel items at its meeting Wednesday, May 15. They include:

New hires

Paige Sutton, third grade teacher at Jefferson School, effective Aug. 12.

Elizabeth Stamm, Title I teacher at Jefferson School, effective Aug. 12.

Mark Morris, social worker for grades 6-8 at Reagan Middle School, effective Aug. 12.

Allyson Sidman, math teacher at Reagan Middle School, effective Aug. 12.

Kylie Downie, assistant principal at Reagan Middle School, effective for the 2024-25 school year.

Shanna Withrow, special education teacher/dean of students at Dempsey Therapeutic Day School, effective the 2024-25 school year.

Dwight Hill, physical education teacher at Dempsey Therapeutic Day School, effective the 2024-25 school year.

Brandy Farris, secretary at Dempsey Therapeutic Day School, effective the 2024-25 school year.

Clara Thorpe, pre-K teacher at Washington School, effective Aug. 12.

Mercedes Maglio, band teacher at DHS, effective Aug. 12.

Amanda Spohn, principal’s secretary at Dixon High School, effective July 1.

Resignations

Casandra Webb, fourth grade teacher at Madison School, effective Aug. 2.

Mitch Caffarini, DHS business and tech teacher, effective May 3.

Courtney Bond, physical education teacher at Madison School, effective Aug. 1.

Amber Bresson, paraprofessional at RMS, effective May 9.

Facilitator resignations

John Barker, fifth grade co-facilitator, effective at the end of 2023-24 school year.

Liz Bushman, fifth grade co-facilitator, effective at the end of 2023-24 school year.

Change in Status

Kymin Hussung, from part-time IT to full-time IT level tech, effective June 1.

Interns

Harry Doane, intern for the summer of 2024 in Tech Department.

Collin Tran-Howland, intern for the summer of 2024 in Tech Department.

Coaching/Volunteers/Stipend

Diana Westart, stipend for band musical-costume, effective 2023-2024 school year.