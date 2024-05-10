Sauk Valley high school graduation ceremonies begin this weekend

The first high school graduation ceremony in the Sauk Valley area is set to take place this weekend, on Sunday, May 12, with area graduations to continue until the end of May. Here is a list of the times and dates of ceremonies throughout the Sauk Valley:

Sunday, May 12

Forreston Junior/Senior High School, 2 p.m., at the high school, 601 E. Main St., Forreston.

Wednesday, May 15

Newman Central Catholic High School will hold a Mass at 6 p.m. followed by the graduation ceremony at 7 p.m. at the high school in the main gym, 1101 St. Mary’s St., Sterling.

Saturday, May 18

Ashton-Franklin Center Junior/Senior High School, 10 a.m., at the high school, 611 Western Ave., Ashton.

Sunday, May 19

Oregon Junior/Senior High School, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., at the Blackhawk Center, 1101 Jefferson St., Oregon.

Erie High School, 2 p.m., at the high school in the gym, 435 Sixth Ave., Erie.

Amboy High School, 2 p.m., at the high school in the gym, 11 E. Hawley St., Amboy.

Polo Community High School, 2 p.m., at the high school in the gym, 100 S. Union Ave., Polo.

Fulton High School, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., at the high school in the east gym, 1207 12th St., Fulton.

Friday, May 24

Sterling High School, 6:30 p.m., at the high school, 1608 Fourth Ave., Sterling. In case of rain, the ceremony will be moved to 10 a.m. Saturday, May 25, at the high school.

Sunday, May 26