Dixon beautification groups revive city’s riverfront gardens

Joan Melzer gets a plant in the ground Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at the Dixon riverfront. Later this week, a group will get to work on pinching petunias for a June 4 basket planting. (Alex T. Paschal)

DIXON – The Rock River Garden Club and volunteers enjoyed the sun Wednesday morning as they got to work reviving flower beds along the city’s riverfront in preparation for the summer.

They began bright and early at 8 a.m., bringing in plants donated by Beautify Dixon and arranging them in the flower beds. At 9 a.m. volunteers arrived to help. Two Dixon city workers power washed the fountain to help with the cleanup. Various greenery also was planted in the flower beds, with workers saying the roses will be a showstopper this summer along the riverfront.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 6 Debbie Nagy digs into the garden beds Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at the Dixon riverfront. The Rock River Garden Club was renovating the downtown gardens. (Alex T. Paschal)

The Rock River Garden Club was established in 1957 and is a member of the Garden Clubs of Illinois. Although closely associated with the efforts of the Discover Dixon preservation and beautification committee, the club is a separate group.

When the club began, it focused on making flower arrangements and table settings. Now, members are “getting their hands dirty” and do more work weeding and planting, Robin Canode, chairwoman for Discover Dixon’s beautification committee, said in an interview with Shaw Local.

The Rock River Garden Club sets up flower arrangements and plants gardens at different local landmarks, including Veterans Park, the Post House Ballroom, Ronald Reagan’s Boyhood Home, the riverfront and more.

With 32 active members, newcomers are always welcome.

“It’s just about getting the word out there,” said Debbie Nagy, a member of Discover Dixon’s beautification committee. “One way we do that is by planting the gardens around town.”

The group attends monthly educational meetings covering topics such as fertilizers or floral designs. The group also is a major contributor to Dixon in Bloom, the initiative kick-started by Discover Dixon’s beautification committee, by making donations and pinching the petunias that will be put on display in Dixon’s downtown area.

For the past 10 years, the club has hosted an annual fundraiser known as Blooming on The Rock, on the riverfront in Dixon, to raise money for the gardens and other Dixon beautification efforts. Each year, the event has its own theme; features appetizers, cocktails and a dinner; and includes a live auction of planters made by the club’s members. Prizes are donated by local businesses.

“We try to make it kind of upscale and fun, but the main purpose is to fundraise for the club,” Nagy said.

The first year of the fundraiser the group raised about $6,000. Last year, it raised $15,000.

This year’s fundraiser is June 8 at the riverfront and its theme is “Fiesta on The Rock.” The event will start at 5 p.m. with appetizers and cocktails, followed by dinner at 6 p.m. and the live auction at 7 p.m. Tickets to attend cost $65. All proceeds will be put toward city garden beautification projects.

To go along with the theme for this year, the group is bringing in a mariachi band for the event and Mexican-style food and drinks will be on the menu.

Tickets for the fundraiser are available through any Rock River Garden Club member and Discover Dixon at 87 S. Hennepin Ave. For information about the Rock River Garden Club, visit its Facebook page or email rockrivergc@gmail.com.