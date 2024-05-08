Workman selected a Sterling High School student of the month

STERLING – Rowan Workman, a Sterling High School senior, is a May student of the month.

His parents are Yancy Workman and Brooke Workman, and he has a sister, Kirsten.

What class do you find really engaging and why?: I find that my Spanish class is very engaging because, as a class, we learn a lot and we have fun while doing it.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned?: I plan on attending Sauk Valley Community College and majoring in education.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?: My two favorite activities I participated in are basketball and baseball. I enjoyed both of these sports because of the relationships I have built on and off the court and field.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable.: During the basketball season, our team participated in the Taylorville holiday tournament. We had lots of fun with our white elephant gift exchange.

What is your hope for the future?: I hope to find success and happiness in my future through my career, family and friends.