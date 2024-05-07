Siefken to speak on his military service at volunteer miller program in Fulton

FULTON — In honor of Memorial Day, Veteran Steve Siefken of Morrison will speak of his “Life as a Cold War Military Spy” at the May Miller program at the Windmill Cultural Center.

Siefken was an intercept operator in the Air Force Security Service for the U. S. Air Force, stationed in San Vito, Italy, during the Vietnam War. His job was to spy on the Russians using the latest equipment, headphones and an antenna. Because of his technology skills, he earned top-secret clearance at the age of 19, and spent his time in the military learning and keeping secrets. Siefken earned four commendations during his service time.

This presentation is hosted by the Volunteer Millers and is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, May 13. The program takes place at the Windmill Cultural Center, 111 10th Ave., in downtown Fulton. Monthly programming is available and partially funded by grants from the DS Flikkema Foundation through F.A.C.E.

The program is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served following the presentation. The facility is accessible to people with disabilities.

For more information, call 563-249-6115.