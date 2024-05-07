Karrow is Student of the Month at Amboy High School

AMBOY — Rylyn Karrow has been named a May Student of the Month at Amboy High School.

She is a senior and the daughter of Brittney Karrow.

What class do you find really engaging and why?: I find math with Mrs. Carlson the most engaging. She makes the class fun with her bubbly personality and I have learned a lot from her. She asks questions that really make me use my brain and I like that kind of learning. She also makes learning new things easy by explaining step by step.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned?: I will be attending Sauk Valley Community College in the fall then transferring to a 4-year college after a year or two.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?: My two favorite extracurriculars are football cheerleading and band. I love football cheer because it’s where I met most of my friends and it was amazing to feel like I had a second family there. I also enjoyed the football games and watching everyone come together for them. I enjoy band because I also met many of my friends through it. It was sometimes challenging to learn new music though, but that taught me to work harder and to not give up on it. Both of these activities have especially taught me the value of friendships and teammates.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable.: Getting to cheer our football team on at the state football game and watching them win was extremely meaningful and memorable. It was a great end to my last time cheering at a football game.

What is your hope for the future?: My hope for the future is to be successful in whatever I do career wise and to make a difference in someone’s life.