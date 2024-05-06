Sterling police asking for public’s help to find stolen car

STERLING — Sterling police are asking for the public’s help in finding a stolen vehicle.

Sterling police were called shortly before 8 a.m. Monday, May 6, to investigate a reported stolen motor vehicle in the 1000 block of West Fifth Street, Sterling.

According to a news release, a dark gray 2016 Toyota Scion sedan bearing Illinois registration Q338730 (VIN: 3MYDLBZV5GY138007) was stolen while parked outside a residence in the area.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of this vehicle is asked to contact their local police department or the Sterling Police Department at 815-632-6660.