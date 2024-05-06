May 06, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeSportseNewspaperThank You First RespondersThe SceneObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock Country

Sterling police asking for public’s help to find stolen car

By Charlene Bielema
police lights

police lights

STERLING — Sterling police are asking for the public’s help in finding a stolen vehicle.

Sterling police were called shortly before 8 a.m. Monday, May 6, to investigate a reported stolen motor vehicle in the 1000 block of West Fifth Street, Sterling.

According to a news release, a dark gray 2016 Toyota Scion sedan bearing Illinois registration Q338730 (VIN: 3MYDLBZV5GY138007) was stolen while parked outside a residence in the area.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of this vehicle is asked to contact their local police department or the Sterling Police Department at 815-632-6660.

SterlingCrime and CourtsBreakingLaw enforcementPolice
Charlene Bielema

Charlene Bielema

Charlene Bielema is the editor of Sauk Valley Media.