Sterling’s Sienna Stingley twirls 12-strikeout perfect game against Rock Falls: Friday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

Softball

Sterling 4, Rock Falls 0: At Sterling, Sterling’s Sienna Stingley struck out 12 in a perfect game, and also threw an immaculate inning – three strikeouts one nine pitches. At the plate, Melcher had two RBIs for the Golden Warriors.

Eastland 6, Milledgeville 5: At Milledgeville, Eastland scored three runs in the sixth and two in the seventh to rally past the Missiles. Kennidee Bryant homered and drove in three runs, Vanessa Allen was 2 for 4 with a double and two runs scored and Morgan McCullough 2 for 4 with a double for Eastland. Kendra Kingsby was 3 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI and Loren Meiners 3 for 4 with two RBIs for Milledgeville. Jenica Stoner struck out five in a complete game for Eastland.

North Boone 11, Dixon 1: At Poplar Grove, Elly Brown’s solo home run accounted for the only run for the Duchesses. Ava Valk had Dixon’s other hit.

Erie-Prophetstown 17, Mendota 1: At Mendota, Erie-Prophetstown’s Wynn Renkes and Ayden Klendworth combined for 11 strikeouts, Lilly Swatos had a double and four RBIs and Kayler Pritchard was 2 for 3 with a double, run scored and three RBIs.

Baseball

Milledgeville 3, Eastland 1: At Milledgeville, four pitchers combined on a six-hitter with nine strikeouts for the Missiles. Colton Hendrick struck out four in two innings of relief and Evan Schenck scored two runs for Milledgeville. Trevor Janssen struck out seven over six innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits for Eastland.

Mendota 2, Erie-Prophetstown 1: At Mendota, the Trojans scored a run in the bottom of the sixth and held on for the win. Evan Steimle struck out three and allowed one earned run on six hits over six innings and Parker Rangel had two hits for E-P.

Monmouth-Roseville 10, Bureau Valley 0: At Bureau Valley, the Storm were held to four hits, one of them a Landen Birdsley double.

Girls track and field

TRAC Meet: At Mendota on Friday, Bureau Valley tied for second with 80.5 team points behind champion Sherrard’s 156 at the Three Rivers Athletic Conference Girls Meet. Erie-Prophetstown was sixth, Newman Central seventh and Morrison 12th in the 13-team field. Maddie Wetzell (12:28.08) won the 3,200 for Bureau Valley, with Addison Wessel (50.01) capturing the title in the 300-meter hurdles. The Storm also scored a pair of second-place relay finishes, those run by the 4x100 team of Connie Gibson, Taylor Neuhalfen, Kate Salisbury and McKinley Canady (51.53) and the 4x200 team made up of the same four (1:50.19). For Newman, Elaina Allen (12.85 in the 100-meter dash; 26.16 in the 200) captured a pair of individual victories. Ella Ford (1.55 meters in the high jump) added a second-place finish. Erie-Prophetstown received a second-place run from its 4x800 team of Jessie DeNeve, Clara Ashdown, Savannah Wuebben and Sarah Link (10:51.07) and an additional second courtesy of Olivia Purvis (3.03 in the pole vault).

Western Big Six Meet: At Moline, Sterling was sixth with 77 points in the meet won by East Moline with 138. Sterling’s 4x200 relay team of Anna Aulwes, Finley Ryan, Alivia Gibson, Taah Liberty took first in 1:47.65, the 4x100 relay team of Liberty, Aulwes, Rya and Presley Winters was second (49.98) and the 4x800 relay team of Rhylee Delgado, Laney Zuithoff, Jaz’Mya Castaneda, Connie Ibarra was third in 10:36.73.

Sterling’s Abby Ryan won the high jump, clearing 1.52 meters, Finley Ryan was third in the pole vault (2.97 meters), Delgado was fourth in the 800 (2:26.95), Anessa Johnson was fifth in the 300 hurdles (49.37).

Boys track and field

Northern Illinois Invitational: Sterling with 34 points was sixth in the 13-team field won by Sycamore. Sterling’s Dale Johnson won the 800 (1:58.19), Joseph Holcomb was fourth in the 200 (23.21 seconds) and Jordan Britt was fourth in the 400 (51.94). Sterling was fourth in the 4x200 relay (1:32.45) and was third in the 4x800 relay (8:11.40).

Geneseo McCormick ABC Invite: Rock Falls was sixth and Dixon in the “A” Division, Dixon fifth and Rock Falls sixth in the “B” Division and Dixon second and Rock Falls fifth in the “C” Division. Rock Falls’ Adan Oquendo was third in the “A” 100 in 11.22 seconds and fifth in the 200, Rock Falls’ Brady Root was fifth in the “A” 800 (2:05.76). Dixon’s Aaron Conderman was second in the “A” 1,600 (4:27.41) and Westin Conatser was third in the “A” 3,200 (10:38.89). Dixon’s Jayden Toms was fifth in both “A” hurdles races. Dixon was second in the “A” 4x800 relay in 8:57.50. Dixon’s Tyson Dambman was third in the “A” long jump (6.40 meters).