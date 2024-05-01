Girls soccer: Moline starts fast, finishes strong to top Sterling

Moline’s Hannah McNall and Sterling’s Sophia Torres battle for the ball Tuesday, April 30, 2024 at Sterling High School. (Alex T. Paschal)

STERLING – Moline came out in attack mode Tuesday night against Sterling at Roscoe Eades Stadium.

With five first-half goals, including three in the first 12 minutes, the Maroons seized firm control of the game. Never letting up, they finished an 8-0 Western Big 6 win over the Golden Warriors.

[ Photos: Moline vs Sterling girls soccer April 30, 2024 ]

“Like every year, Moline is a very good program. They’re real good defensively,” Sterling coach Raul Sanchez said. “I think we did pretty good at building a little bit. We had some chances at moving the ball a little bit more – we’ve been focusing on that at practice a little bit more – but Moline is a solid team. I don’t know the conference record for them right now, but they’re always in the middle of the pack or the top of the pack, so good job for them.”

Moline (6-8, 4-3) took the lead less than two minutes into the game as junior Madelyn White launched a deep cross-goal shot into the left corner of the net.

Two more goals followed shortly after.

Junior Emma Rangel took a high pass over the defense and buried the ball in the back of the net with 34:34 to play.

Sterling’s Illyana Moreno and Moline’s Charlise Martel battle for the ball Tuesday, April 30, 2024 at Sterling High School. (Alex T. Paschal)

Senior Charlise Martel scored the first of her three goals just six minutes later, extending a 3-0 lead.

“I think it was a good confidence booster because in some of our other games, we don’t usually score right away or that many goals at all,” Martel said about the fast start. “I think it was a good confidence booster for our next few games.”

Emma Rangel scored the fourth goal with just under 10 minutes left, and freshman Jenna Saucedo hit a short shot for a 5-0 lead just before halftime.

Martel scored two more goals in the second half, and freshman Jenna Rangel scored the final goal with 14:19 remaining.

Sterling (1-18, 0-7) was limited to three shots on goal. Moline senior goalie Madison Schneider recorded a save on all three to earn the shutout.

“I’m always impressed by our defense. They really hold us together and keep us in a lot of games where we should be down by a lot more,” Martel said. “I’m always proud of my defense, and especially this game, having a shutout.”

Sterling freshman goalie Gabby Melendez recorded nine saves.