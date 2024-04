Standing chimes were featured in "A Zillion Nickels" during the Sterling Municipal Band concert Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at Centennial Auditorium. (Shaw Local File Photo)

STERLING — Sterling Municipal Band’s spring concert will be Wednesday, May 1, at Centennial Auditorium at Sterling High School.

The free concert begins at 7 p.m. and will feature overtures and marches as well as chamber music spotlighting the saxophone, woodwind, brass and percussion sections.