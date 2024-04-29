Dixon founder’s descendent pops question under local landmark

DIXON — Breaking through the hum of busy afternoon traffic near where two state highways converge, one word rang out Saturday above the noise generated by the trucks, cars and cycles passing under Dixon’s Memorial Arch.

“Yes!”

It was Emma Walsh’s acceptance to Riley Dixon’s marriage proposal. Dixon, a great-great-great-great-great grandson of John Dixon, chose to pop the question below the iconic landmark in the city his ancestor founded in 1828.

“The arch served as a memorial for veterans of war but also as a gateway through Dixon,” Riley said. “I’m proud of my family’s part in history and I wanted to find a way to incorporate the town into my proposal.

“To me, it symbolizes Emma’s permanent place in our hearts and family, and now she won’t forget her new name now that all of the pictures have Dixon in the background.”

Her acceptance of the request brought a joyful conclusion to the weeks’-long plan to surprise her. After visiting grandparents James and Judy Dixon and other family members a few blocks away, Riley requested a stroll to the arch under the guise of taking a selfie before meeting a group later for dinner. Other family members slipped away with excuses of errands and tasks, only to congregate nearby to celebrate with the couple.

“I didn’t know why we were walking,” Walsh exclaimed through a beaming smile. “I wasn’t wearing the right shoes!”

After the couple had their private moment, albeit steps away from the busiest road in Dixon, family members burst out from hiding for hugs, pictures and congratulations. Once again Emma’s voice rose above the traffic.

“You’re all here,” she shouted as family and future in-laws rushed to hug the couple.

After pictures, more hugs and a few phone calls to loved ones, the group reconvened at the grandparents’ home for a party before heading into the suburbs for an extended Walsh family gathering.

Emma, the daughter of Tim and Chris Walsh, and Riley, son of Luke and Lisa Dixon and Ron and Chrysti Inden, are looking toward a wedding perhaps in fall 2025.

As the joyful shock started to transition into warm feelings of elatedness, a well-wisher asked Emma, who clearly was still on cloud nine, how she was doing. With a smile as large as an inverted Dixon arch she said, “I’m engaged.”