Rock Falls Art in the Park organizers put out call for entries

Works from Anahata and Soul art studio were for sale at the 2022 Art in the Park at RB&W Park in Rock Falls. (Shaw Local File Photo)

ROCK FALLS – Rock Falls Tourism is accepting submissions from artists to exhibit their work at the Art in the Park Outdoor Art Gallery on Saturday, Aug. 24.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the RB&W District in Rock Falls.

It be a juried show with a $250 cash award presented to “Best of Show,” which will be voted on by the visitors. All fine art formats are invited to participate, including painting, drawing, photography, sculpture, jewelry and artisan crafts such as clay, glass, metal, paper and wood. Live demonstrations are encouraged.

All work must be original, handcrafted, created and exhibited by the approved artists themselves.

At least three photos must be submitted with your application. One photo must be your outdoor display (tent included) showing your entire display. Two or more photos should be of the art you will be selling.

All submissions are due by May 31. All submissions with photos can be emailed to director@visitrockfalls.com or mailed to Rock Falls Tourism, 603 W. 10th St., Rock Falls, IL 61071. For information and an application, call 815-622-1106 or email director@visitrockfalls.com. For information on Rock Falls Tourism, contact Director Melinda Jones at 815-622-1106 or director@visitrockfalls.com.