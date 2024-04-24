SVM softball notebook: Sterling, Fulton look formidable at midseason

Sterling’s Marley Sechrest drives the ball to left field for the first run for the Warriors against Rockridge Wednesday, April 10, 2024 at Sterling High School. (Alex T. Paschal)

Sauk Valley area softball teams have shown signs of potential in the first month and a half of the season. Some look like contenders for regional and sectional titles. Others are building for the future.

Here’s a look at a few local teams that are standing out or showing signs of progress this season.

Sterling, Fulton look like cream of the crop

At midseason, two area softball teams stand out from the others: Sterling in Class 3A and Fulton in Class 1A.

The Golden Warriors are 15-2 overall and 8-0 in the Western Big 6 this season. Their only losses so far have come against 16-3 Sherrard and 14-8 Lincoln-Way East. Sterling beat No. 1 state-ranked Class 2A Rockridge 3-2 in nine innings April 10.

Senior pitcher Sienna Stingley is enjoying another all-state-caliber season, and the rest of the Warriors have stepped up, as well. Senior first baseman Ady Waldschmidt has been a consistent bat and a source of pitching depth behind Stingley. Waldschmidt scored the game-tying and game-winning runs in the win over Rockridge. Senior center fielder Olivia Melcher, sophomore infielder Mya Lira and junior catcher Marley Sechrest also have had some big games.

The Steamers are 16-4 overall and are on a 14-game winning streak. Most recently, they defeated Polo 21-4 in four innings. Senior infielder Brooklyn Brennan and junior utility Resse Germann have been top batters for Fulton this season.

Dixon’s Ava Valk fires to first for an out against Rock Falls Tuesday, April 9, 2024 at Reynold’s field in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal)

Dixon, Morrison heating up

After a slow start to the season, Dixon is getting into a groove. The Duchesses have won three of their past four games, scoring double-digit runs in each win. The wins during that stretch have come against Indian Creek (12-6), Winnebago (15-14) and Rockford Lutheran (9-5). Seniors Ava Valk and Elly Brown and junior Bailey Tegeler have led the turnaround.

Morrison is another team finding its groove. The 11-6 Fillies are riding a six-game winning streak, recently defeating Erie-Prophetstown 3-1 with the help of a three-run home run by freshman Ava Duncan. Junior Bella Duncan has been strong in the circle and at the plate. Senior Jordan Eads and sophomore Allie Anderson also have been consistent sources of offense for the Fillies.