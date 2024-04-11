Softball: Ady Waldschmidt, Sterling stun Rockridge in 9-inning thriller

STERLING – In a close game, every play could matter. Sterling’s 3-2, nine-inning win over Rockridge on Wednesday was a perfect example.

The Golden Warriors (8-1) trailed the Rockets (9-2) by one run heading into the seventh inning, but their belief that they could win never wavered.

“We have a very well-rounded lineup, and it doesn’t really have any gaps,” Sterling senior first baseman Ady Waldschmidt said. “I thought we were going to be just fine because anybody in our lineup can hit the ball.”

Waldschmidt’s trust in her teammates proved well-founded.

After a pair of clutch hits by Waldschmidt and freshman left fielder Layla Wright tied the game at 2 in the bottom of the seventh inning, the teams went into extras.

Waldschmidt, who was 0 for 2 in her first two at-bats, doubled on her next two hits to set up the game-tying and game-winning runs.

Sterling’s Kaitie Taylor hauls in a pop fly against Rockridge on Wednesday at Sterling High School. (Alex T. Paschal)

With the game tied at 2 in the bottom of the ninth, Waldschmidt hammered a one-out double to deep center field. Sophomore right fielder Lily Cantu flew out in the next at-bat, but a crucial error on the following at-bat gifted the Golden Warriors the win.

Seeing an opportunity for a stolen base, Waldschmidt made a mad dash toward third base. The throw to third was made on time, but the ball sailed high and wide right, giving the senior a free run to home plate.

Waldschmidt couldn’t believe it.

“Honestly, I thought I was getting thrown out at third because it was not as far back as I thought it was,” she said. “And as soon as I saw it go past, I was just grateful that I knew it was over as soon as I started running toward [home].”

Sterling senior pitcher Sienna Stingley had complete faith in Waldschmidt’s decision.

“She’s quick,” Stingley said. “I was like, ‘Just run. Just run your little heart out, dude.’ “

Rockridge took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning on an RBI double by senior pitcher Kendra Lewis. Sterling tied the game 1-1 in the bottom of the first on an RBI double by junior catcher Marley Sechrest.

Sterling’s Marley Sechrest drives the ball to left field for the first run for the Warriors against Rockridge on Wednesday at Sterling High School. (Alex T. Paschal)

The Rockets retook the lead 2-1 in the top of the fourth on junior center fielder Morgan Hofer’s RBI bloop single.

In the top of the fifth inning, Rockridge had a runner on third base with two outs, but Stingley struck out the next batter to keep it a one-run game.

“What was going through my head was just attack the batter, and if it ends up being a hit, then it’s fine. We’ll come back with our bats,” Stingley said. “And I was just throwing my best pitches.”

Wright made a leaping, backhanded catch for a flyout in left field in the top of the seventh inning, and Stingley tossed a strikeout for out No. 3.

In the bottom of the seventh, Waldschmidt led off with a double. The next two batters struck out and grounded out, but Wright laid a down a perfect bunt single to score Waldschmidt on the tying run.

“I was nervous, but I knew I could get the ball down,” Wright said about the pivotal play. “I was like, ‘Just get to first, just sprint to first.’ ”

“That was really big for her, especially being a freshman,” Waldschmidt said. “I’m really proud of her for being able to execute it, especially that late in the game with two outs.”

Stingley and Lewis pitched scoreless innings in the eighth.

In the top of the ninth, Stingley threw three strikeouts around a Stella Riley single to keep Sterling alive.

“[Sienna’s] pitches were amazing,” Wright said. “And I’m very thankful for her hitting her spots and doing amazing as she always does.”

Stingley pitched all nine innings for the win, allowing two earned runs on five hits and striking out 14 with two walks. She worked 1-2-3 innings in the second, third and sixth. Waldschmidt finished 2 for 4 at the plate, doubling on both hits.

Lewis took the loss in 8 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits and striking out 14 with three walks. Sophomore right fielder Charley Perkins went 2 for 4 to lead Rockridge at the plate.