Dixon firefighter retires after 20 years of service

DIXON — A recently retired Dixon city firefighter/paramedic has been honored for his many years of service.

The Dixon City Council at its meeting last week recognized David Boucher, who began his career with the department in July 2004 and retired Feb. 17.

“Through his 20-year career of serving the community of Dixon, he’s obtained certifications in advanced firefighting, Fire Officer 1, extrication, and rope rescue,” said Dixon Fire Chief Ryan Buskohl. “Dave was also our juvenile firesetter intervention specialist working with youth identified as a risk of starting fires.”

Boucher is a U.S Army veteran and earned a bachelor’s degree from Western Illinois University.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure working with Dave throughout his career. His always upbeat attitude and ability to communicate with the public in such a positive manner will be greatly missed,” Buskohl said. “We wish you all the best in your next stage. Thank you for the service to the community and thanks for being you.”

Boucher was presented with framed firefighter memorabilia and a retirement axe.