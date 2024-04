DIXON – The Dixon Fire Department will begin resurfacing its apparatus bay floors Thursday, April 25.

While work is being completed, the public will notice several pieces of fire and EMS apparatus parked outside in the lot north of the fire station, Dixon Fire Chief Ryan Buskohl said.

“This will cause a partial closure of that parking lot,” Buskohl said. “Please refrain from utilizing that lot as apparatus will be responding from there as needed.”

The project is scheduled for completion May 1.