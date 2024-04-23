April 23, 2024
Meet Dixon first responders at sensory-friendly Touch-a-Truck event Saturday

By Shaw Local News Network
Dixon Police squad (Earleen Hinton)

DIXON — The Dixon Police and Dixon City Fire departments are inviting the public to a sensory-friendly Touch-A-Truck event from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at Washington School, 703 E. Morgan St., Dixon.

The event gives community members the opportunity to meet first responders and see the equipment. There will be no flashing lights or sirens at this event.

This event will also include the opportunity to complete a Premise Alert. Premise Alerts provide first responders with additional information when responding to calls for service.

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois