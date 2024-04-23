Dixon bar sustains smoke damage Monday night

Alley Loop Saloon & Deli, in downtown Dixon, is closed Tuesday, April 23, following a small fire on Monday night. (Payton Felix)

DIXON — A Dixon business suffered smoke damage after a small fire broke out there late Monday night.

The Dixon City Fire Department was dispatched to Alley Loop Saloon & Deli, 80 S. Hennepin Ave., at 10:37 p.m. Monday in response to a smoking food cooler, according to a fire department news release.

When crews arrived at the scene, the building was being evacuated and a significant amount of smoke was found inside. Firefighters located the smoking food cooler, extinguished a small fire and ventilated the building. There were no civilian or first responder injuries.

Dixon City FD was assisted at the scene by Dixon Rural Fire Department, Dixon Police Department and Advance EMS. All responders were clear of the scene at 11:23 p.m., according to the release. The building sustained a significant amount of smoke damage, Dixon City Fire Chief Ryan Buskohl said in an interview with Shaw Local on Tuesday.

Alley Loop Saloon & Deli was closed for business Tuesday. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Dixon City FD; Buskohl said foul play is not suspected.