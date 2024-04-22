April 22, 2024
Performers wanted for Sauk Valley Talent Competition

ROCK FALLS — The Sauk Valley Talent Competition Series is a new event put on by Rock Falls Tourism. This fun-filled talent show is open to everyone of any age and any talent who wishes to compete.

If you play a musical instrument, sing, dance, do magic, read poetry, act, do comedy or have any other special talent, then you are invited to compete in this family friendly event. The competition will be held at the RB&W District, 201 E. Second St., Rock Falls, and will feature two performance dates, from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 30, and Thursday, July 11.

The first, second, third and crowd favorite winners of these two dates will go on to the grand finale on Thursday, Aug. 1, and compete to win cash prizes. The recommended performance length is 3-5 minutes.

Rock River Productions will provide sound and mics. For more information and an application, call Rock Falls Tourism at 815-622-1106 or email travel@visitrockfalls.com. For more information, contact Melinda Jones, director of Rock Falls Tourism, at 815-622-1106 or email director@visitrockfalls.com.

