April 22, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperChicago BearsThe SceneObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock Country

Christ Lutheran School to host ‘Back to the 80s’ trivia night

By Shaw Local News Network
Christ Lutheran School

Christ Lutheran School (Shaw Local File Photo)

STERLING — Christ Lutheran School will hold its annual trivia night to benefit the school on Saturday, April 27, at Christ Lutheran School, 2000 18th Ave., Sterling. This year’s theme is “Back to the 80s.”

The night features trivia, a dessert auction, food, babysitting and prizes for best costumes and table décor.

Doors open at 4 p.m. Trivia starts at 5 p.m. Tickets are $25 each or $160 for a table of eight.

For tickets or more information, call Christ Lutheran School at 815-625-3800. For more information on Christ Lutheran School, visit www.christlutheranschool.com.

SterlingFundraiser
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois