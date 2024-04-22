Christ Lutheran School to host ‘Back to the 80s’ trivia night

STERLING — Christ Lutheran School will hold its annual trivia night to benefit the school on Saturday, April 27, at Christ Lutheran School, 2000 18th Ave., Sterling. This year’s theme is “Back to the 80s.”

The night features trivia, a dessert auction, food, babysitting and prizes for best costumes and table décor.

Doors open at 4 p.m. Trivia starts at 5 p.m. Tickets are $25 each or $160 for a table of eight.

For tickets or more information, call Christ Lutheran School at 815-625-3800. For more information on Christ Lutheran School, visit www.christlutheranschool.com.