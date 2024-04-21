Whiteside Forum guest to speak on building a strong community

MORRISON — The Whiteside Forum will host the Rev. Violet Johnicker at their final program of the season at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 28, in the Community Room of the Odell Public Library. The event is free of charge and all are welcome. The library is located at 307 S. Madison St., Morrison.

Johnicker will speak on “Unity Beyond Labels: Building a Respected, Strong Community Together.” She is the senior pastor at Brooke Road United Methodist Church in Rockford and executive director at Rockford Urban Ministries.

Johnicker holds a master of divinity degree from McCormick Theological Seminary and a master of public policy degree from Adler University with a bachelor’s degree in nonprofit management. She has been involved with faith-based policy advocacy and social justice work since her undergraduate internship at the General Board of Church and Society, the United Methodist agency devoted to working for policies that live out faith, seek justice and pursue peace. Johnicker joined the staff of Rockford Urban Ministries in July 2021 and is proud to be part of the community’s interfaith work to build love for neighbors into public policy.

Following the program, questions about political polarization, faith, social justice and Johnicker’s work are encouraged.