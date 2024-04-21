Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties, filed April 5-12

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to David and Rotche Kort, 2005 Fifth Ave., Sterling, $87,032.

ASM Property Solutions to Michael Williams, 203 N. Main St., Coleta, $58,000.

Michael Williams to Artur Stachyra, 1406 E. 19th St., Sterling, $145,000.

Paul and Sarah Lucas to Noel and Michelle Paxton, 2040 Banks Road, Erie, $0.

Jonna R. Surratt to Whiteside County Health Department, 1400 W. Second St., Rock Falls (house due west of dental office), $88,000.

Edward L. and Marlene I. Hurley to Leland E. and Karen J. Sedig, 720½ Broadway Ave., Sterling, $60,000.

Stephen and Betty Snitchler to Edwin and Jane Shaffer, 608 W. 12th St., Sterling, $128,000.

Thomas F. and Cindy S. Starr to Eric Deanda and Megan E. Cleary, 612 W. 12th St., Rock Falls, $155,000.

John E. Gaffey to Wess A. and Jodie N. Gaffey, 1010 W. Fourth St., Sterling, $40,000.

Yonghee Han to Rodney Hansen, 501 13th Ave., Fulton, $149,000.

Lanny and Linda J. Spangler to SW Fastball II LLC, two parcels on Lincoln Road, Morrison, $149,715.

Timothy J. and Patricia A. Bush to Frederick E. and Lynda A. Borsdorf Trust, one parcel on Hillside Road, Erie, $707,500.

Dennis Q. and Jill A. Metcalf to Cody N. Hungerford, 15629 Moline Road, Lyndon, $180,000.

Palm Properties 2.0 LLC to 5G Ventures LLC, 600 20th Ave., Fulton (Unique Boat & RV Storage), $440,000.

John J. Moreno to Fred M. and Charlin A. Nolan, one parcel on East Ave., Sterling, $5,000.

Oscar Ramirez to Michael and Penny Ohrt, 1401 10th Ave., Fulton, $139,000.

Bruce T. and Doris J. Hayes to Erik and Megan L. Gerischer, 908 Fifth St., Erie, $153,500.

Quit claim deed

Timothy W. and Betty Jane Kundert and Melissa A. Babcock to Katherine J. Delaney, 8495 Grennan Road, Fenton, $0.

Trustees deeds

Gregory D. Hayen Estate and Eric S. Hayen Trust, Thomas J. Potter, trustee, to Ryan Anthony Workman, 20040 Acker Road, Fulton, $170,000.

Duane R. and Pamela R. Kerr Trust to SW Fastball II LLC, two parcels on Lincoln Road, Morrison, $149,175.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Connektd Properties LLC and Aaquil Khan to Chad Dambman, 402 S. Ottawa Ave., Dixon, $129,900.

Luis A. Pagan to Jorge L. Agosto, block 11, lot 96, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $16,000.

Jeffrey, Michael Todd and Mary J. Merwin and Tiffani Vaccarello to Nathan G. and Dawn W. Breneman, block 10, lot 101, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $10,000.

John M. and Michelle L. Colbeck to Julie M. Egeland, block 6, lot 113, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $16,000.

Sandra Mendoza to Alan S. and Kimberley J. Rubin, block 29, lot 297, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $15,500.

Hvarre Holdings LLC to Susan M. Jasper, 728 Keller Drive, Dixon, $0.

Robert Boyd to Southside Rental Group LLC, 922 S. Logan Ave., Dixon, $7,700.

Quit claim deeds

Rosalinda Quintana to Natalie Chavez, block 29, lot 146, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $0.

Raymond M. and Norbert B. Marach to David W. Thompson, block 11, lot 303, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $4,000.

Layton J. Lofthouse to Layton J. Lofthouse, Linda C. Voelker, John Dullum, Roberta Jewell, Anita Lofthouse, Jeanette Maldonado and Kenneth Lofthouse, 621 Garden Walk, Dixon, $0.

Andrew C. Brockwell to Jason R. Werren, 222 N. Spring St., Franklin Grove, $0.

Melissa Kay Prewett to Emily J. Bailey, 119 Miller St., Steward, $0.

Trustees deed

Trust number 15664, Amore Bank NA, trustee and Chicago Title Land Trust Co., North Star Trust Co. and Harris NA, successor trustees to UPM Raflatac Inc., 101 Corporate Drive, Dixon, UPM’s address, $0.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Matthew S. Bearrows Sr. and Matthew Bearrows to Jim Reese, 15692 E. Timberlane Drive, Davis Junction, $211,000.

Rose Kremske to Ryan Lee and Amy Sue Clark, one parcel in Pine Rock Township, $150,000.

Perry and Jeanne Maness to William Rudny, 4602 N. Route 251, Davis Junction, $365,000.

Nicole E. Foreman to Marek Mlodzianowski and Shakira Ali Aaquilah, 8477 E. Cardinal Lane, Davis Junction, $433,000.

Thomas E. Felker to Ben and Rachel Williams, 12443 N. Hoisington Road, Byron, $123,000.

Malcolm D. Schmitt to William and Tamara Halfacre, 102 Maple Lane, Dixon, $2,500.

Kenneth E. and Melissa Harrison to Luis E. Acosta, 9214 N. Adeline Road, Adeline, $209,000.

Timothy J. and Bernice E., also Berniece, Ratledge to Ludwig Family Farms LLC Land Series, 5518 N. West Branch Road, Forreston, $65,000.

Bank Isaoa Byron to Beth and Richard Barrett, 8446 S. Main St., Rochelle, $170,000.

Douglas Warren Stewart and Margaret Louise Gulick to Nicholas Bradley Hill and Malori Alene Kelly, 7902 S. Walnut St., Grand Detour, $76,666.

Larry G. and Debbie A. DeWall to David A. and Bonnie K. Janssen, one parcel in Forreston Township, $1,180,325.

David G. and Linda S. Poole to Levi Robert Duncan, one parcel in Buffalo Township, $640,500.

Loretta L. Rose to Sherry Koch, 505 E. Third St., Leaf River, $150,000.

Large Car Rebuilders Inc. to city of Rochelle, 13800 Gurler Road, Rochelle, $655,000.

Quit claim deeds

Wayne A. Henson to Walnut Creek Carriage Works LLC, 6213 E. Plucker Road, Stillman Valley, $0.

P&N Properties to Ron Stocking Trust 295, one parcel in Pine Rock Township, $6,500.

Trustees deeds

John L. and Michelle Gilbert Revocable Living Trust, John L. and Michelle A. Gilbert, trustees, to Mark E. and Teresa L. Bocker Trust UTA21611, Mark E. and Teresa L. Bocker, trustees, two parcels on Maryland Road, Polo, $919,296.

John L. and Michelle Gilbert Revocable Living Trust, John L. and Michelle A. Gilbert, trustees, to Winton D., Bethany A., Henry K. and Megan S. Bocker, two parcels on Maryland Road, Chana, $2,234,005.

Donald W. Edwards Trust, James T. Edwards, trustee, to Anthony E. Valentino Trust, Anthony E. Valentino, trustee, one parcel in Pine Creek Township and one in Grand Detour Township, $746,020.

Timmie D. Stewart Trust, Timmie D. Stewart, trustee, to Nicholas Bradley Hill and Malori Alene Kelly, 7902 S. Walnut St., Grand Detour, $38,334.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office