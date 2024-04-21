Construction project underway at Fulton City Hall

FULTON — The Fulton City Hall and Police Department building is undergoing renovations. The city is replacing the walls and flooring of the facility. The construction includes a new flooring plan for the building, and the end result is expected to create more space for both city hall and the police department.

The construction, being completed by Eissens Construction & Roofing Inc., is expected to continue into the next few weeks. Business at Fulton City Hall and the police department, however, is expected to continue as usual. The police department, meanwhile, opens up the application process to prospective entry-level officers as part of Chief Nick Neblung’s ongoing recruitment efforts.